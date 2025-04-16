Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 159,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 123,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.7 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.