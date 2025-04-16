C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

