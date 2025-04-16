Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CALM opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.11. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.