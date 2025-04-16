Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. Bank of America started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Baird R W cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. Camping World has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth $2,578,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 611.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 251,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

