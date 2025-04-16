Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, D. Boral Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $12.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CARM opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Carisma Therapeutics worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.