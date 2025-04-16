Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,125 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

International Paper Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IP opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.