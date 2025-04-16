Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 8,489 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $76.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

