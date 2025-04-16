Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after buying an additional 355,951 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,004,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,079,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 308,242 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,258,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5,046.0% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 184,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

