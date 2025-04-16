Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 143.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

