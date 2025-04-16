Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Match Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

