Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

