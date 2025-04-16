Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,015 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 28.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 206.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

CADE opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

