Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $7,142,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,952,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $219.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.37.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

