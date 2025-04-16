Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems
In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE INSP opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
