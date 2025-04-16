Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,406 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

