Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BayCom by 3,097.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

BayCom Stock Performance

Shares of BCML opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $287.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.50. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at BayCom

In related news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,872.50. This represents a 36.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also

