Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.14.

In other news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,757.52. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $320.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $246.43 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

