Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 189.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,236,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,102,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.81 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

