Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 423.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,967,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,112,000 after buying an additional 370,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,492,000 after acquiring an additional 304,290 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

