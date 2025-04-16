Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,494,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,122,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

