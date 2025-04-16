Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AES alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AES by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.