Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610,592 shares of company stock valued at $417,628,260. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.66. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

