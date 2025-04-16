Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 315.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 125,607 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 134,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 405,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 2,488,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after buying an additional 337,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.99. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.