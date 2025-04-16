Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,707,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

