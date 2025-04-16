Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in M/I Homes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE MHO opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

