Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.