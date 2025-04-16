Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,411,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,712,000 after buying an additional 74,620 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $437.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.69 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

