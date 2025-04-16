Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 12,362 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,664,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.