Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,890 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Onsemi by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 82,614 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Shares of ON opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

