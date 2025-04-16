Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

