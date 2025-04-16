Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,737,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

