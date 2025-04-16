Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

