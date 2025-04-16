Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.85. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.68 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.