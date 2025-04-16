Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Up 3.0 %

BCS stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

