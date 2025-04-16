Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

