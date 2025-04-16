Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

