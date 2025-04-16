Cerity Partners LLC Sells 16,073 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

