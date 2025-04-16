Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

