Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

