Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Grid alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGG

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.