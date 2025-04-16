Cerity Partners LLC Sells 49,191 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Olin by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Olin by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 95,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olin from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

