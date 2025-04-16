Cerity Partners LLC Sells 583 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

