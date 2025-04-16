Cerity Partners LLC Sells 9,984 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -71.79%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

