Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,880,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $105,148,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,524,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.05%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

