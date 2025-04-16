Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,345 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

