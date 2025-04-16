Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IX stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

