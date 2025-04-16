Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $141.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.15.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHH opened at $125.71 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

