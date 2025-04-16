Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average is $258.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.