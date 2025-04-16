Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Price

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Get ITT alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. Research analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.