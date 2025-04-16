Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $153.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRT. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.